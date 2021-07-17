CADILLAC — A 59-year-old Cadillac man faced a retail crime offense during his recent arraignment in 84th District Court.
Dan Antony Partello was charged with one count of organized retail crime for his connection with an incident on May 15 at the Haring Township Walmart. If convicted, Partello faces up to five years in prison and/or $5,000 in fines. A habitual offender second offense notice was added to the offense, which enhances the maximum penalty on the offense by 1.5 times.
If convicted, Partello has 7.5 years in prison and/or $7,500 in fines.
The charges are merely accusations and not evidence of guilt. Partello is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law. The prosecution has the burden of proving guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.
Partello was released on a personal recognizance bond and a probable cause conference was scheduled on July 20.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.