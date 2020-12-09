CADILLAC — A 33-year-old Cadillac man faced a retail fraud offense during his recent arraignment in Wexford County's 84th District Court.
Jacob Allan Berkompas was charged with one count of first-degree retail fraud from Walmart for his connection with an incident on Sept. 4 in Haring Township. A habitual offender fourth offense notice was added to the charge for previous convictions to an unlawful driving away of a motor vehicle in Wexford County's 28th Circuit Court in 2005, third-degree fleeing from police and malicious destruction of fire/police property in Eaton County's 56th District Court in 2006.
If convicted and due to the habitual offender enhancement, Berkompas faces a potential life sentence.
The charge in question is an accusation. Berkompas is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law. The prosecution has the burden of proving guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.
A $20,000 cash or surety bond was issued by the court and a probable cause conference was scheduled for Dec. 15.
