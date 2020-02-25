CADILLAC — A 33-year-old Cadillac man faced a retail fraud-related offense after his recent arraignment in Wexford County’s 84th District Court.
John Michael King was charged with one count of first-degree retail fraud for his connection with an incident on Sept. 14 at the Walmart in Haring Township. A habitual offender second offense notice was added to the charge. Due to the habitual offender enhancement, King faces up to 1.5 times the maximum sentence.
If convicted, he faces up to 7.5 years in prison and/or $15,000 in fines.
The charge in question is an accusation. King is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law. The prosecution has the burden of proving guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.
King was released on a personal recognizance bond and a probable cause conference was scheduled for 10 a.m. on March 3.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.