Cadillac man charged with single assault charge

CADILLAC — A 36-year-old Cadillac man was changed in 84th District Court recently with a single assault offense.
Mark Anthony McNally was charged with one count of assault with intent to do great bodily harm less than murder or by strangulation for his connection with an incident on Aug. 8 in Cadillac. A habitual offender fourth offense notice was added to the charge which carries a maximum penalty of up to life in prison if the primary offense is punishable by up to five years in prison or 15 years in prison if the primary offense is punishable by under five years in prison.
If convicted, McNally faces up to life in prison.
A $30,000 cash or surety bond was issued by the court and a probable cause conference was scheduled for 10 a.m. on Aug. 20.
