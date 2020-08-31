CADILLAC — A 28-year-old Cadillac man faced a larceny-related offense after his recent arraignment in Wexford County's 84th District Court.
Jeffery Allen Sapp was charged with one count of larceny from a motor vehicle, a stereo, for his connection with an incident on June 13 in Cadillac. A habitual offender fourth offense notice was added to the charge which carries a maximum penalty of up to life in prison if the primary offense is punishable by up to five years in prison.
If convicted, Sapp faces up to life in prison due to the habitual offender enhancement.
The charge in question is an accusation. Sapp is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law. The prosecution has the burden of proving guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.
A $10,000 cash or surety bond was issued by the court and a probable cause conference was scheduled or 10 a.m. on Sept. 8.
