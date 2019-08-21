Cadillac man charged with stolen vehicle offense

CADILLAC — A 26-year-old Cadillac man is facing a charge related to a stolen vehicle offense after he recently was arraigned on 84th District Court.
Brandon Keith Eaton was charged with one count of unlawful driving away of a motor vehicle, a 2005 Toyota Avalon, for his connection with an incident alleged to have occurred on Aug. 18 in Haring Township. A habitual offender third offense notice was added to the charge which carries a penalty of twice the maximum of the primary offense.
If convicted, Eaton faces up to 10 years in prison.
The charge is merely an accusation and not evidence of guilt. Eaton is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law. The prosecution has the burden of proving guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.
A $25,000 cash or surety bond was issued by the court and a probable cause conference was scheduled for 10 a.m. on Aug. 27.
