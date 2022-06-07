CADILLAC — A 34-year-old Cadillac man faced multiple driving offenses, including drunken driving, during his recent arraignment in Wexford County’s 84th District Court.
Adam Michael DeBoer was charged with one count of operating while intoxicated third offense and driving while licenses suspended, revoked or denied for his connection with an incident on June 2 in Haring Township. If convicted of the felony drunken driving offense, DeBoer faces one to five years in prison and fines of $500 up to $5,000 or probation with 30 days to a year in jail with at least 48 hours to be served consecutively and 60 to 180 days of community service as well as rehabilitation, costs of prosecution, cost of emergency response and mandatory vehicle immobilization.
The charges are merely accusations and not evidence of guilt. DeBoer is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law. The prosecution has the burden of proving guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.
At 7:30 p.m. June 2, troopers from the Cadillac Michigan State Police stopped a vehicle for an equipment violation on South 39 Road and East Boon Road in Haring Township, according to a release by police. The driver, later identified as DeBoer, didn’t have a valid license and police said he displayed signs of intoxication.
Police said DeBoer was arrested after he performed field sobriety tests and lodged in the Wexford County Jail pending his arraignment in district court.
The court set DeBoer’s bond at $25,000 and he is scheduled to be back in court on June 21.
