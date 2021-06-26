CADILLAC — A 23-year-old Cadillac man faced two police officer assault, resist or obstruct offenses during his recent arraignment in 84th District Court.
Jordan Lee Stogiera was charged with the two counts of police officer ARO offenses for his connection with an incident on June 24 in Cadillac. If convicted, he faces up to two years in prison and/or $2,000.
Stogiera also was charged with operating a motor vehicle without security on a separate misdemeanor file stemming from an incident on June 18 in Cadillac.
The charges from both cases are merely accusations and not evidence of guilt. Stogiera is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law. The prosecution has the burden of proving guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.
Stogiera was released by the court on a personal recognizance bond and a probable cause conference was scheduled on July 6.
