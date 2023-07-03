CADILLAC — A 45-year-old Cadillac man was arraigned recently in Wexford County’s 84th District Court for his connection with an incident where he allegedly assaulted, resisted or obstructed a police officer.
Wilmer Joel Tippet was charged with two counts of police officer assault, resist or obstruct for his alleged connection with an incident on June 23 in Cadillac. If convicted, Tippet faces up to two years in prison and/or $2,000 in fines.
The charges are merely accusations and not evidence of guilt. Tippet is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law. The prosecution has the burden of proving guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.
Tippet was released on a personal recognizance bond and a probable cause conference was scheduled on July 3.
