CADILLAC — A 44-year-old Cadillac man faced two felony counts of police officer assault, resist or obstruct during his recent arraignment in Wexford County’s 84th District Court.
Eugene Timothy Wilson was charged with two counts of the police officer ARO felony for his connection with an incident on March 21 in Cadillac. A habitual offender second offense notice was added to the charges, which enhances the maximum sentence by 1.5 times.
If convicted, he faces up to three years in prison and $3,000 in fines.
The charges are merely accusations and not evidence of guilt. Wilson is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law. The prosecution has the burden of proving guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.
Wilson was released on a personal recognizance bond and a probable cause conference was scheduled on March 29.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.