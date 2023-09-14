CADILLAC — A 21-year-old Cadillac man faced weapons-related offenses during his recent arraignment in Wexford County’s 84th District Court.
Damien James Zarski was charged with one felony count of carrying a concealed weapon, a pistol, and a misdemeanor of brandishing a firearm in public for his connection with an incident on Sept. 10 in Haring Township. If convicted of the felony offense, Zarski faces up to five years in prison or $2,500 in fines.
The charges are merely accusations and not evidence of guilt. Zarski is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law. The prosecution has the burden of proving guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.
The court released Zarski on a personal recognizance bond and a probable cause conference was scheduled on Sept. 19.
