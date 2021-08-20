CADILLAC — A 29-year-old Cadillac man faced a charge that alleged he stole a vehicle during his arraignment in Wexford County’s 84th District Court.
Coty Thomas Chappell was charged with one count of unlawful driving away of a motor vehicle for his connection with an incident on Aug. 15 in Clam Lake Township. If convicted, Chappell faces up to five years in prison and the secretary of state will suspend his driver’s license.
The charge is merely an accusation and not evidence of guilt. Chappell is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law. The prosecution has the burden of proving guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.
The court issued a $10,000 cash or surety bond and a probable cause conference was scheduled on Aug. 24.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.