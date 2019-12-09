CADILLAC — A 29-year-old Cadillac man faced a motor vehicle-related offense after he was arraigned recently in 84th District Court.
Nicholas Charles Palazzolo was charged with unlawful driving away of a motor vehicle for his connection with an incident on Oct. 17 in Cadillac. A habitual offender third offense was added to the charge which carries a penalty of up to twice the maximum sentence.
If convicted, Palazzolo faces up to 10 years in prison.
A personal recognizance bond was issued by the court and a probable cause conference was scheduled for 10 a.m. on Dec. 10.
