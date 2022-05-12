CADILLAC — A 40-year-old Cadillac man faced a single motor vehicle-related offense during his recent arraignment in 84th District Court.
Scott Allen Brookshire was charged with one count of unlawful use of a motor vehicle for his connection with an incident on April 7 in Clam Lake Township. A habitual offender fourth offense was added to the charge, which enhances the maximum sentence to 15 years or up to life in prison depending on the sentence of the primary offense.
If convicted, Brookshire faces up to 15 years in prison.
The charge is merely an accusation and not evidence of guilt. Brookshire is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law. The prosecution has the burden of proving guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.
Brookshire was released by the court on a personal recognizance bond and a probable cause conference was scheduled on May 17.
