CADILLAC — A 38-year-old Cadillac man faced three separate weapons-related offenses and multiple alcohol-related charges during his recent arraignment in 84th District Court.

Tyler Lee Miller was charged with three counts of carrying a concealed weapon, a .22 caliber pistol, a .38 caliber pistol and a .40 caliber pistol, one count of possession of firearms under the influence and open container of alcohol in a vehicle during an incident on Feb. 6 in Clam Lake Township.

If convicted of the three concealed weapons offenses, Miller faces up to five years in prison or $2,500 in fines.

The charges are merely accusations and not evidence of guilt. Miller is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law. The prosecution has the burden of proving guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.

Miller was released on a personal recognizance bond and a probable cause conference was scheduled on April 5.

rcharmoli@cadillacnews.com

Staff Writer/Reporter

Son, brother, husband, father, friend, writer, beekeeper, gamer, beard growing all around good guy. I cover Wexford County government, cops and courts, CAPS, Pine River Area Schools, the Marion area, some sports and any other stories that come my way.