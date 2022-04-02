CADILLAC — A 38-year-old Cadillac man faced three separate weapons-related offenses and multiple alcohol-related charges during his recent arraignment in 84th District Court.
Tyler Lee Miller was charged with three counts of carrying a concealed weapon, a .22 caliber pistol, a .38 caliber pistol and a .40 caliber pistol, one count of possession of firearms under the influence and open container of alcohol in a vehicle during an incident on Feb. 6 in Clam Lake Township.
If convicted of the three concealed weapons offenses, Miller faces up to five years in prison or $2,500 in fines.
The charges are merely accusations and not evidence of guilt. Miller is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law. The prosecution has the burden of proving guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.
Miller was released on a personal recognizance bond and a probable cause conference was scheduled on April 5.
