CADILLAC — A 26-year-old Cadillac man was charged with multiple offenses, including one weapons-related felony during his recent arraignment in Wexford County's 84th District Court.
Thomas Lee Bergey was charged with one count of carrying a concealed weapon, a double-edged knife, and operating a motor vehicle without security for his connection with an incident on Feb. 16, 2020 in Cadillac. If convicted, Bergey faces up to five years in prison or $2,500 in fines on the weapons offense.
The charge is merely an accusation and not evidence of guilt. Bergey is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law. The prosecution has the burden of proving guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.
Bergey was released on a personal recognizance bond and a probable cause conference was scheduled on July 27.
