Cadillac man charged with weapons, drug, larceny-related crimes

CADILLAC — A 32-year-old Cadillac man was charged recently in 28th Circuit Court after it was alleged he possessed or tried to sell a Taser.
David Andrew Bell was charged with one count of possession or sale of a Taser, carrying a concealed weapon, a Taser, possession of gabapentin second or subsequent offense, use of heroin second or subsequent offense, use of amphetamine second or subsequent offense, use of benzodiazepine second or subsequent offense and possession of methamphetamine second or subsequent offense for his connection with an incident on June 19 in Cadillac. Stun guns are legal in Michigan, but civilians must have a concealed pistol license to buy, carry, and use Tasers.
If convicted, Bell faces up to 20 years in prison and/or $30,000 in fines and fees.
He also stood mute to a charge of larceny in a building for allegedly stealing a chainsaw from a store on Aug. 12 in Clam Lake Township, court records indicate. If convicted, he faces up to four years in prison and/or fines as high as $5,000.
The charges are merely an accusation and not evidence of guilt. Bell is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law. The prosecution has the burden of proving guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.
A $10,000 cash or surety bond was in both cases was continued by the court.
