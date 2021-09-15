CADILLAC — A 35-year-old Cadillac man faced weapons and drug offenses during his recent arraignment in 84th District Court.

Brett Wayne Bigelow was charged with one count each of possession or sale of a Taser and possession of methamphetamine for his connection with incidents occurring on Sept. 12 in Cadillac. If convicted, Bigelow faces up to four years and/or $2,000 on the weapons offense and up to 10 years and/or $15,000 on the drug-related offense.

The charges are merely accusations and not evidence of guilt. Bigelow is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law. The prosecution has the burden of proving guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.

The court issued a $5,000 cash or surety bond and a probable cause conference was scheduled on Sept. 21.

