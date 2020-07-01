CADILLAC — A 31-year-old Cadillac man is facing multiple weapons charges after he was recently arraigned in Wexford County's 84th Circuit Court.
Grant Michael Grames was charged with one count of carrying a concealed weapon, a Taurus 9mm, possession of a firearm under the influence, reckless use of a firearm, malicious destruction of property boundary markers, lamp post and/or billboards and violating an executive order for his connection with an incident on April 12 in Cadillac.
The violation of the executive order occurred when it was alleged Grames failed to stay home or in his place of residence and attending a private gathering of any number of people coming among people not part of a single household located on Henderson Place.
If convicted of the felony carrying a concealed weapon charge, Grames faces up to five years in prison or $2,500.
The charges in question are only accusations. Grames is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law. The prosecution has the burden of proving guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.
He was released on a personal recognizance bond and a probable cause conference was scheduled for 10 a.m. on June 30.
