CADILLAC — A 47-year-old Cadillac man faced a weapons charge during his arraignment in Wexford County’s 84th District Court.
Scott Patrick Yates was charged with one count of weapons — possession of ammunition by a felon for his connection with an incident on Oct. 11 in Haring Township. A habitual offender fourth offense notice was added to the offense, which enhances the penalty to up to life in prison when the primary offense is punishable by five years or more in prison.
If convicted, Yates faces a potential life sentence.
The charge is merely an accusation and not evidence of guilt. Yates is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law. The prosecution has the burden of proving guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.
The court issued a $25,000 cash or surety bond and a probable cause conference was scheduled on Oct. 19.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.