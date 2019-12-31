Cadillac man charged with weapons-related offense

Charles Michael Fassio, 44, of Cadillac faced a weapons-related offense after his arraignment Monday in 84th District Court.

 Wexford County Jail

CADILLAC — A 44-year-old Cadillac man faced a weapons-related offense after his arraignment Monday in 84th District Court.

Charles Michael Fassio was charged with one count of possession of a firearm by a felon for his connection with an incident on Nov. 6 in Haring Township. A habitual offender third offense notice was added to the charge which carries a penalty of twice the maximum for the sentence.

If convicted, Fassio faces up to 10 years in prison and/or $10,000 in fines.

The charge in question is an accusation. Fassio is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law. The prosecution has the burden of proving guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.

Fassio was released on a personal recognizance bond and a probable cause conference was scheduled for 10 a.m. on Jan. 7. 

Cadillac News

Tags