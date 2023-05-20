CADILLAC — a 29-year-old Cadillac man is awaiting sentencing after he was convicted during a jury trial in Wexford County’s 28th Circuit Court on various motor vehicle-related offenses.
Andrew Scott Sluiter was found guilty of third-degree police officer fleeing and eluding and reckless driving for his connection with an incident on Jan. 5 in Haring Township and Cedar Creek. At sentencing, he faces up to fives years in prison but a habitual offender third offense notice also was added to the charges, but that was not deliberated on by the jury.
Sentencing has been scheduled for June 12.
In a January release by the Cadillac Michigan State Police Post, it stated troopers attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a vehicle driven by Sluiter because he had a known felony warrant. The vehicle stop occurred around 9:20 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 5, on Mackinaw Trail in Wexford County. Police said the 29-year-old failed to stop for the troopers and led them on an approximately 18-minute vehicle pursuit.
As the pursuit entered Missaukee County, police said the male subject attempted to flee on foot but was apprehended by an MSP K9 unit. Police said Sluiter was taken into custody for his felony warrant and the charges stemming from the pursuit. The warrant police tried to stop Sluiter for was related to a Jan. 2 criminal sexual conduct-related incident.
