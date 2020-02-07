Cadillac man convicted of CSC has appeal denied by MI Supreme Court

CADILLAC — Nearly three years after his two-day trial in June 2017 and his sentencing a month later, a 34-year-old Cadillac man had his appeal denied by the Michigan Supreme Court recently.
Benjamin Andrew Burklow was convicted by a jury of his peers on multiple felony criminal sexual conduct and indecent exposure offenses. He was sentenced to at least 25 years in prison. On Feb. 4, the Michigan Supreme Court issued its order regarding Burklow’s request for leave to appeal.
In one sentence, the supreme court said the April 23, 2019 judgment of the Michigan Court of Appeals was considered, and the leave to appeal request from Burklow to the supreme court was denied. The court only expanded by saying, “...we are not persuaded that the questions presented should be reviewed by this Court.‘
In the Michigan Court of Appeals’ opinion dated April 23, 2019, Burklow’s appeal was based on the premise that the Wexford County Prosecutor Jason Elmore committed misconduct by a variety of means including the reading of a letter written by Burklow to the jury during opening statements. He also argued his trial counsel was ineffective for failing to object to the letter being admitted by the court as evidence.
Burklow also argued Elmore committed misconduct by “eliciting testimony regarding a prior arrest.‘ He also argued in his appeal that Elmore committed misconduct by “impermissibly vouching for the credibility of his witnesses and by arguing facts which were not admitted into evidence.‘ Burklow’s appeal also stated that some of the evidence complained about should have been excluded at trial.
Lastly, Burklow’s appeal argued the jury was exposed to extraneous information during deliberations and that his trial counsel was ineffective.
The appeals court, however, did not agree and decided that Burklow was not entitled to any relief on his appeal.
Burklow was sentenced to between 25 and 40 years in prison on two counts of first-degree CSC, a person under 13, defendant 17 years of age or older and 365 days in jail for an indecent exposure by a sexually delinquent person conviction after his connection with incidents in 2016 occurring in Cadillac. He also will have lifetime electronic monitoring, according to court documents.
The victim and the divorced parents of the victim testified during the 2017 trial. Burklow was living with a relative at the time of the assaults but was not related to the victim. The allegations against Burklow came to light in fall 2016 when the victim reported what had been happening with Burklow, which included acts of penetration as well as Burklow exposing himself to the victim.
The parents reported it to the Cadillac Police. During the time of the trial, Elmore said police did a good job conducting the forensic interview of the victim. Elmore said the corroborating key to the case was the discovery of a two-page note the defendant wrote to the victim but never gave to him. In the note, the 32-year-old told the then 10-year-old how much he loved him, thought about him, enjoyed cuddling with him and counted the days between visits.
Two witnesses, who testified that they were concerned about Burklow’s behavior, told him to stop cuddling with the victim and having him sit on his lap. Burklow would stop but only for a while.
