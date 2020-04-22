Cadillac man dies after crash Saturday in Manistee County

MANISTEE — Police say a 30-year-old Cadillac man died following a motor vehicle crash over the weekend in Manistee.
According to a Michigan State Police press release, on Saturday at approximately 9:41 a.m., troopers from MSP Cadillac Post responded to a one-vehicle rollover crash in Manistee County, Springdale Township at Big Four and Millard Road.
The vehicle, a 2002 GMC pick-up, was driven by Travis James Johnson of Cadillac. He was traveling northbound on Big Four Road with a 28-year-old male passenger also from Cadillac. A preliminary investigation indicates the vehicle failed to take the turn onto Millard Road, subsequently leading the vehicle straight off the roadway before crashing, police said.
The driver, Johnson, was ejected from the vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene. The passenger was transported to Munson Hospital in Manistee where he was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.
Alcohol and drugs are believed to be factors in the crash, police said.
Troopers were assisted at the scene by Manistee County Northflight EMS units Alpha 4, Bravo 17, and Cleon Township Fire Department.
