CADILLAC — With $100,000 sitting in a Traditional Individual Retirement Account, Ward Marsh found himself in a bit of a conundrum.
If the 74-year-old Cadillac resident withdrew the money for personal use, he suddenly would find himself in a much higher tax bracket.
Instead, Marsh came up with the idea of giving the money to a non-profit organization with 501©3 status; that way, the money wouldn’t be taxed.
A member of the Cadillac Elks for the last couple of years, Marsh decided to donate the money to the Elks National Foundation.
“I didn’t really have a need for it,” Marsh said from his vacation home in Arizona. “I think they’re a good organization. My dad was an Elk for years.”
Marsh was born and raised in Cadillac, and for years worked as a controller for the SSK Engineering Division of CMI International, which at one time had Cadillac Malleable Iron (now Cadillac Casting Inc.) as one of its subsidiaries.
In his retirement, Marsh played bridge frequently at the Elks and a few years ago, “decided it was time I joined.”
Cadillac Elks Secretary Bill Ewald said members are encouraged each year to donate to the Elks National Foundation, which is the charitable arm of the club and awards grants all over the country. Ewald said ENF is the second largest purveyor of educational scholarships in the nation, with only the federal government Pell Grant awarding more.
Over the last 10 years, Ewald said ENF has awarded the Cadillac Elks $65,000 in grants toward a number of local efforts, including stocking the Veterans Serving Veterans food pantry and providing funding for programs such as the YMCA Teen Center and the Northern Lights Irish Dance Academy, to name a few.
Ewald said Marsh’s donation was the 11th largest in the history of the Elks, which was formed in 1868. He said it also raised the per-member donation average of each of the Cadillac Elks members to $333.37.
Thanks to the donation from Marsh, the Cadillac Elks Lodge No. 680 placed first in the country in Division IV (301 to 450 members) for the year ending March 30, 2022, and recently received a plaque from ENF in recognition.
“He’s just a generous guy,” Ewald said of Marsh. “We blew away the competition.”
