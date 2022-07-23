CADILLAC — A 23-year-old Cadillac man faced drug-related and other felony and misdemeanor offenses during his recent arraignment in 84th District Court.
Austin James Merritt was charged with possession of cocaine less than 25 grams, police officer assault, resist and obstruct, malicious destruction of personal property and trespassing for his connection with an incident on July 19 in Cadillac. A habitual offender second offense notice was added to the charges, which enhances the sentence by 1.5 times the maximum.
If convicted, of the drug-related felony, Merritt faces up to six years in prison and/or $37,500 in fines.
The charges are merely accusations and not evidence of guilt. Merritt is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law. The prosecution has the burden of proving guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.
The court issued a $10,000 cash or surety bond and a probable cause conference was scheduled on July 26.
