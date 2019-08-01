Cadillac man faces additional drug-related charges

CADILLAC — A 34-year-old Cadillac man is facing new drug-related charges after he was recently arraigned in 84th District Court.
Corry Russell Sisson was charged with one count of delivery or manufacture of heroin less than 50 grams second or subsequent offense for his connection with an incident on March 31 in Springville Township. If convicted, Sisson faces up to 40 years in prison and/or fines as high as $50,000.
In June, Sisson stood mute in the circuit court to one count each of possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine second or subsequent offense, maintaining a drug vehicle second or subsequent offense and possession of fentanyl less than 25 grams second or subsequent offense for his connection with an incident on June 2 in Haring Township.
If convicted, Sisson faces the same possible sentence as mentioned above.
The charges in both cases are merely accusations and not evidence of guilt. Sisson is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law. The prosecution has the burden of proving guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.
A $50,000 cash or surety bond was issued for the new charges and a probable cause conference was scheduled for 10 a.m. on Aug. 6.
