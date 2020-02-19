CADILLAC — A 63-year-old Cadillac man is facing a possible life sentence after he was arraigned in 28th Circuit Court on a charge alleging criminal sexual conduct involving a minor.
Michael James Tossey stood mute to one count of second-degree CSC, a person under 13, defendant 17 or older for his connection with an incident on or between the dates of Aug. 12-Aug. 17 in Haring Township. A habitual offender fourth offense notice was added to the charge which if the primary offense carries a sentence of at least five years in prison, Tossey could face up to life in prison.
If convicted, Tossey is facing up to a life sentence.
The habitual offender enhancement was added to the charge as a result of previous convictions of larceny over $100 in March 1984, fourth-degree CSC in November 1991 and CSC assault with intent to commit sexual penetration in July 2006. All of his previous convictions occurred in 55th Circuit Court in Harrison.
The charge in 28th Circuit Court is merely an accusation and not evidence of guilt. Tossey is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law. The prosecution has the burden of proving guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.
A $10,000 cash or surety bond was continued by the court.
