Cadillac man faces life sentence for explosive-related charge

CADILLAC — A 38-year-old Cadillac man faces a potential life sentence after he was charged with an explosive-related charge recently in 84th District Court.
Michael John Wirkutis was charged with one count of explosives — placing offensive substance with intent to alarm for allegedly placing boiling bleach near the Wexford-Missaukee Community Corrections T-House, on Sept. 1 in Cadillac, court records indicate. A habitual offender fourth offense notice was added to the charge which carries a maximum penalty of up to life in prison if the primary offense is punishable by up to five years in prison or 15 years in prison if the primary offense is punishable by under five years in prison.
If convicted, Wirkutis faces up to life in prison.
The charge is merely an accusation and not evidence of guilt. Wirkutis is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law. The prosecution has the burden of proving guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.
A $1,000 cash or surety bond was issued and probable cause conference was scheduled for 10 a.m. on Oct. 8.
