CADILLAC — A 26-year-old Cadillac man faced a potential life sentence for his connection with a drug-related offense during his arraignment Monday in Wexford County's 84th District Court.
Harley James Fitzgerald was charged with one count of possession of methamphetamine second or subsequent offense for his connection with an incident on May 9 in Cadillac. A habitual offender fourth offense notice was added to the charge and enhances the penalty to a potential life sentence if convicted.
The charge is merely an accusation and not evidence of guilt. Fitzgerald is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law. The prosecution has the burden of proving guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.
A $25,000 cash or surety bond was issued by the court and a probable cause conference was scheduled for May 18.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.