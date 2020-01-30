CADILLAC — A 39-year-old Cadillac man faced a potential life sentence after he was arraigned recently in 28th Circuit Court on multiple criminal sexual conduct offenses.
James Henderson Ratcliffe III stood mute to charges of first-degree CSC, a person under 13, defendant 17 or older, and first-degree CSC, relationship, for his connection with incidents occurring on or between the dates of Feb. 19, 2012-Feb. 19, 2018 in Cadillac. If convicted of either offense, Ratcliffe faces up to life in prison.
The charges in question are only accusations. Ratcliffe is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law. The prosecution has the burden of proving guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.
A $500 cash or surety bond was continued by the court.
