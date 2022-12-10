CADILLAC — A 36-year-old Cadillac man faced a single methamphetamine-related offense and a potential sentence of life during his recent arraignment in Wexford County’s 84th District Court.
Todd Aaron Baxter was charged with possession of methamphetamine second or subsequent offense for his connection with an incident on Nov. 17 in Cadillac. A habitual offender fourth offense notice was added to the charges, which enhances the potential sentence to either 15 years in prison or up to life in prison, depending on the primary offense.
If convicted, Baxter faces a possible life sentence.
The charge is merely an accusation and not evidence of guilt. Baxter is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law. The prosecution has the burden of proving guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.
The court issued a 10% of $50,000 cash or surety bond and a probable cause conference was scheduled on Dec. 13.
