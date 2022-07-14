CADILLAC — A 42-year-old Cadillac man faced a potential life sentence on drug and driving-related offenses during his recent arraignment in Wexford County’s 28th Circuit Court.
Gary Edward Storie entered not guilty pleas to charges of possession of methamphetamine second or subsequent offense, operating a motor vehicle while license suspended, revoked or denied second or subsequent and unlawful use of license plate, registration or title for his connection with an incident on June 3 in Cadillac. A habitual offender fourth offense notice was added to the charges, which enhances the potential sentence to either 15 years in prison or up to life in prison, depending on the primary offense.
If convicted, he faces up to life in prison.
The charges are merely accusations and not evidence of guilt. Storie is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law. The prosecution has the burden of proving guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.
During his recent arraignment, the court also changed Storie’s bond to $10,000 cash or surety with conditions of random drug testing, not to use or possess any illegal controlled substances, including recreational marijuana, not operate an automobile and he must participate in the Educational Opportunity Program with Community Corrections.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.