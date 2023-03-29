CADILLAC — A man who police say stabbed a teenager on Friday was arraigned recently in 84th District Court.
Logan Tyler Kinser, 20, of Cadillac was charged with one count of assault with a dangerous weapon — felonious assault, without intent to commit murder.
A habitual offender second offense notice was applied to the charge, bringing the maximum penalty to up to six years in prison.
A probable cause conference has been scheduled for Kinser on April 4.
Kinser is considered innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law.
On Friday at approximately 6:11 p.m., officers from the Cadillac Police Department were dispatched to a reported stabbing.
Wexford Central Dispatch had received a call from a 16-year-old victim who reported that during an altercation he was stabbed by a 20-year-old Cadillac man who fled the area.
The victim was questioned and transported to Munson Healthcare Cadillac Hospital, where he was treated for non-life-threatening injuries and released.
With the assistance of the Michigan State Police, the suspect, later identified as Kinser, was located and questioned about the incident. He was taken into custody and charged with assault with a dangerous weapon.
