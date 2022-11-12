CADILLAC — A 22-year-old Cadillac man faced three counts of the same felony during his recent arraignment in Wexford County’s 84th District Court.
Daniel Jeremiah-Francis Rowe was charged with three counts of police officer assault, resist or obstruct for his connection with an incident on Nov. 6 in Cherry Grove Township. If convicted, Rowe faces up to two years in prison and/or $2.000 in fines on each of the felony offenses.
The charges are merely accusations and not evidence of guilt. Rowe is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law. The prosecution has the burden of proving guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.
The court released Rowe on a personal recognizance bond and a probable cause conference was scheduled on Nov. 15.
