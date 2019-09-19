Cadillac man facing assault charge

CADILLAC — A 32-year-old Cadillac man faced an assault charge in 28th Circuit Court after his arraignment Monday.
John Michael King was charged with assault with a dangerous weapon, a BB gun, for his connection with an incident on Sept. 14 in Cadillac. A habitual offender second offense was added to the charge which carries a penalty of 1.5 times the maximum sentence.
If convicted, King faces six years in prison and/or $3,000 in fines and fees.
The charge is merely an accusation and not evidence of guilt. King is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law. The prosecution has the burden of proving guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.
A $50,000 cash or surety bond was issued by the court and a probable cause conference is scheduled for 2 p.m. on Oct. 1.
