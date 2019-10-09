Cadillac man facing 2 assault charges

CADILLAC — A 36-year-old Cadillac man faced two assault offenses after his arraignment in 84th District Court Tuesday.
Heath Walter Sigler was charged with assault with intent to do great bodily harm less than murder or by strangulation and assault with a dangerous weapon, an automobile, for his connection with an incident on Sept. 29 in Boon Township. If convicted, he faces up to 10 years in prison and/or $5,000 in fines and fees.
The charges are merely accusations and not evidence of guilt. Sigler is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law. The prosecution has the burden of proving guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.
A $1,000 cash or surety bond was issued by the court and a probable cause conference was scheduled for 10 a.m. on Oct. 8.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.