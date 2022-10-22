CADILLAC — An 18-year-old Cadillac man faced assault and malicious destruction of a building charges during his recent arraignment in Wexford County’s 84th District Court.
Daylon Lamarr Wiedmer was charged with one count of assault with intent to do great bodily harm less than murder or by strangulation for his connection with an incident on Sept. 16 in Cadillac. He also was charged with one count of malicious destruction of a building of $1,000 or more but less than $20,000 of a Haynes Street building for his connection with an incident occurring on Sept. 30 and Oct. 1 in Cadillac. Both cases also had habitual offender second offense notices added, which enhances the maximum penalty by 1.5 times.
If convicted of the assault offense, Wiedmer faces up to 15 years in prison and/or $7,500 in fines. He also faces up to 7.5 years in prison and/or $15,000 in fines or three times the amount of the destruction or injury, whichever is greater, if convicted of the malicious destruction of a building offense.
The charges in both cases are merely accusations and not evidence of guilt. Wiedmer is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law.
The court issued a $25,000 cash or surety bond related to the assault case and a $10,000 cash or surety bond on the other case. Probable cause conferences were scheduled on Oct. 25.
