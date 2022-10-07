CADILLAC — A 36-year-old Cadillac man faced multiple assaultive and weapons offenses during his recent arraignment in Wexford County’s 84th District Court.
Marc Peter Bedrosian was charged with felony offenses of assault to do great bodily harm less than murder or by strangulation, assault with a dangerous weapon, a pistol, interfering with electronic communication, two counts of police officer assault, resist or obstruct, felony firearms and misdemeanor offenses of possession of a firearm under the influence and domestic violence for his connection with an incident on Oct. 5 in Cadillac.
If convicted of the assault with intent to do great bodily harm less than murder, Bedrosian faces up to 10 years in prison or $5,000 in fines. If convicted of the felony firearms offense, he faces two years in prison consecutively and preceding any term of imprisonment.
The charges are merely accusations and not evidence of guilt. Bedrosian is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law. The prosecution has the burden of proving guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.
The court issued a $100,000 cash or surety bond and a probable cause conference was scheduled on Oct. 11.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.