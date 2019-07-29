Cadillac man facing charge alleging he was dealing meth

CADILLAC — A 34-year-old homeless man was charged with a single methamphetamine-related charge recently after he stood mute to the offense in 28th Circuit Court.
Larry Jo Waite stood mute to one count of delivery or manufacture of methamphetamine second or subsequent offense for his connection with an incident on Sept. 6 in Haring Township, court records indicate. If convicted, Waite faces up to 40 years in prison and/or $50,000 in fines.
The charge is merely an accusation and not evidence of guilt. Waite is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law. The prosecution has the burden of proving guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.
A $150,000 cash or surety bond issued by the court was continued.
