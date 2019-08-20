CADILLAC — A 46-year-old Cadillac man is facing a weapons-related charge after he was arraigned recently in 84th District Court.
Douglas Louis Nye was charged with one count of carrying a coneraled weapon, a "Jolt" electric cattle prod in his 2014 Ford pickup truck for his connection with an incidnet on July 24 in Clam Lake Township, court records indicate. If convicted, Nye faces up to five years in prison or $2,500 in fines.
The charge is merely an accusation and not evidence of guilt. Nye is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law. The prosecution has the burden of proving guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.
Nye was released by the court on a personal recognizance bond and a probable cause conference was scheduled for 10 a.m. on Aug. 27.
