Cadillac man facing charge of domestic violence

CADILLAC — A 36-year-old Cadillac man is facing a felony count of domestic violence after he was arraigned Monday in 84th District Court.
Matthew David Holm was charged with one count of domestic violence third offense for his connection with an incident on Sept. 8 in Selma Township. A habitual offender third offense notice was added to the charge which carries a penalty of twice the maximum sentence.
If convicted, Holm faces up to 10 years in prison and/or $10,000 in fines.
The charge is merely an accusation and not evidence of guilt. Holm is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law. The prosecution has the burden of proving guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.
A $25,000 cash or surety bond was issued and a probable cause conference was scheduled for 10 a.m. on Sept. 17.
