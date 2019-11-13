CADILLAC — A 29-year-old Cadillac man was charged with a drug-related and vehicle offenses after he was arraigned in 84th District Court Tuesday.
Jordan Nicholas Dulzo was charged with one count of possession of oxymorphone hydrochloride and operating while license suspended revoked or denied for his connection with an incident on Nov. 10 in Colfax Township. If convicted, Dulzo faces up to two years in prison and/or $2,000 in fines and fees.
The charges in question are only accusations. Dulzo is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law. The prosecution has the burden of proving guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.
A $1,000 cash or surety bond was issued and a probable cause conference was scheduled for 10 a.m. on Nov. 19.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.