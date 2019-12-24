Cadillac man facing drug, weapon and driving offenses

CADILLAC — A 32-year-old Cadillac man was charged with multiple drug-related offenses after his arraignment in 84th District Court Monday.
Cody James Morris was charged with one count each of possession of methamphetamine, second or subsequent offense, possession of heroin less than 25 grams second or subsequent offense, possession of suboxone, second or subsequent offense, carrying a concealed weapon, two machetes, unlawful use of a license plate, registration or title and disturbing the peace for his connection with an incident on Dec. 22 in Cadillac. A habitual offender third offense notice was added to the carrying a concealed weapon offense which carries a penalty of up twice the maximum sentence.
If convicted, Morris faces up to 20 years in prison and/or fines as high as $50,000.
The charges in question are only accusations. Morris is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law. The prosecution has the burden of proving guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.
A 10% of $200,000 cash or surety bond was issued by the court and a probable cause conference for 10 a.m. on Jan. 2.
