CADILLAC — A Cadillac man faced a possible life sentence on a drunken driving charge during his arraignment in Wexford County’s 84th District Court.
Christopher Brad Archbold entered a not guilty plea to operating while intoxicated third offense for his connection with an incident on May 6 in Cadillac. A habitual offender fourth offense notice was added to the charges which enhance the potential sentence to either 15 years in prison or up to life in prison, depending on the sentence of the primary offense.
If convicted, Archbold faces up to life in prison.
The charge is merely an accusation and not evidence of guilt. Archbold is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law. The prosecution has the burden of proving guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.
Bond was continued.
