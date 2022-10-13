CADILLAC — A 65-year-old Cadillac man faced drunken driving-related offenses during his recent arraignment in 28th Circuit Court.
Roger Howard Shields entered a not guilty plea to charges of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated third offense and operating a motor vehicle while license suspended, revoked or denied second or subsequent offense for his connection with an incident on Aug. 25 in Haring Township. A habitual offender fourth offense notice was added to the charges, which enhances the potential sentence to either 15 years in prison or up to life in prison, depending on the primary offense.
If convicted, Shields faces up to a possible life sentence.
The charges are merely an accusation and not evidence of guilt. Shields is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law. The prosecution has the burden of proving guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.
The court continued the previously set bond.
