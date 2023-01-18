CADILLAC — A 36-year-old Cadillac man faced a single methamphetamine-related offense during his arraignment in Wexford County’s 28th Circuit Court, but a habitual offender enhancement could result in a lengthy prison sentence.
Todd Aaron Baxter entered a not guilty plea to one count of possession of methamphetamine second or subsequent offense notice for his connection with an incident on Nov. 17 in Cadillac. A habitual offender fourth offense notice was added to the charges, which enhances the potential sentence to either 15 years in prison or up to life in prison, depending on the primary offense.
If convicted, Baxter faces up to life in prison.
The charge is merely an accusation and not evidence of guilt. Baxter is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law. The prosecution has the burden of proving guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.
Bond was continued by the court.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.