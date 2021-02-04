CADILLAC — A 26-year-old Cadillac man is facing a potential life sentence related to a jail contraband offense he was charged with during his recent arraignment in Wexford County's 28th Circuit Court.
Tyler James McDaniel stood mute to a charge of jail prisoner possession contraband, an alcoholic beverage, for his connection with an incident on Nov. 29 in Cadillac. A habitual offender fourth offense notice was added to the charge, which can carry a maximum penalty of up to life in prison if the primary offense is punishable by five years or more in prison.
If convicted and due to the habitual offender enhancement, McDaniel faces up to life in prison.
The charge in question is an accusation. McDaniel is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law. The prosecution has the burden of proving guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.
Wexford County Jail Administrator Lt. Mike McDaniel said in January Tyler McDaniel was already serving a sentence for convictions to possession of fentanyl/tramadol less than 25 grams and possession of methamphetamine. Lt. McDaniel also said Tyler McDaniel was slated to be released from jail by May, but that will likely not happen in light of this new charge.
He also said the alleged contraband was found when officers were doing random cell searches.
Although Lt. McDaniel didn't divulge how the contraband was made, the process for making "Jailhouse wine" can include using things such as apples, oranges, fruit cocktail, fruit juices, hard candy, sugar, high fructose syrup, and possibly other ingredients to create the alcoholic beverage.
A $5,000 cash or surety bond was issued by the court was continued.
