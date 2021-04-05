CADILLAC — A 38-year-old Cadillac man faced a potential life sentence during his arraignment in Wexford County's 28th Circuit Court on two assaultive offenses.
Mark Anthony McNally was charged with one count of assault with intent to do great bodily harm less than murder or by strangulation and one count of domestic violence second offense for his connection with an incident on July 3 in Cadillac. A habitual offender fourth offense notice was added to the charge which carries a maximum penalty of up to life in prison if the primary offense is punishable by up to five years in prison or 15 years in prison if the primary offense is punishable by under five years in prison.
If convicted, McNally faces up to life in prison.
The charges are merely accusations and not evidence of guilt. McNally is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law. The prosecution has the burden of proving guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.
A $2,500 cash or surety bond was changed by the court to a $10,000 cash or surety bond with an added condition of a GPS tether. All other prior conditions related to the case remained in place.
