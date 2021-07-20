CADILLAC — A 38-year-old Cadillac man faced a single drug-related and potential life sentence during his recent arraignment in 84th District Court.
George Christopher Themm was charged with one count of possession of methamphetamine second or subsequent offense for his connection with an incident on July 15 in Cadillac. A habitual offender fourth offense notice was added to the charge, which enhances the sentence to up to life in prison.
The charge is merely an accusation and not evidence of guilt. Themm is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law. The prosecution has the burden of proving guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.
The court issued a $25,000 cash or surety bond and a probable cause conference was scheduled for July 27.
